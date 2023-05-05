Meyiwa trial: Mthokozisi Thwala's cross-examination set to continue

Sipho Ramosepele, lawyer for the first two accused is expected to pick up from his cross-examination of Thwala on the alleged contamination of the crime scene.

PRETORIA - A close friend of Senzo Meyiwa is expected to be grilled by the defence on Friday morning, as the trial continues.

Mthokozisi Thwala is set to return to the Pretoria High Court for cross-examination where five men are being tried for the soccer star’s murder.

Thwala was among those present when the Bafana Bafana captain was killed in October 2014, at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.

The lawyer for the first two accused, Sipho Ramosepele, cross-examined Thwala on Thursday.

“Mr Thwala how do you sleep at night?”

Thwala: “I sleep with my eyes closed.”

He also questioned Thwala on his version of events.

Ramosepele: “How can you describe your state of sobriety?”

Thwala: “I was fine, two Hunter’s Golds. I was fine.”

On Friday morning, Ramosepele is expected to pick up from his cross-examination of Thwala on the alleged contamination of the crime scene.

