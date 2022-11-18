Meyiwa trial: Madlala unable to give detailed description of alleged intruder

Madlala wrapped up his testimony in on Friday after weeks on the witness stand.

PRETORIA - State witness Tumelo Madlala has told the High Court in Pretoria that he could not give a detailed description for a sketch to be made of one of the alleged intruders who killed Senzo Meyiwa.

Madlala wrapped up his testimony on Friday after weeks on the witness stand.

He was Meyiwa’s childhood friend and was also present in singer Kelly Khumalo’s home when Meyiwa was killed.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead in what the State believes was a robbery in 2014.

Madlala’s testimony was the first from a person who was present in the house when Meyiwa was killed, giving South Africans a clearer picture of what may have happened on that October night.

But his pointing out of accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, as one of the intruders was the bombshell in his testimony.

He insisted that he could identify Ntanzi even in the dark, 30 years from now.

But when he was asked whether he was able to describe him for police for a sketch to be made, he responded and gave a descrthatn which was not of Ntanzi, but of the second intruder who was allegedly with him.

This is interesting because Madlala had initially told the court that he could not remember what that intruder looked like.

The matter resumes on Monday, with a new witness expected to take the stand.

