Meyiwa trial: Defence lawyers to continue grilling Khumalo neighbour’s testimony

During her testimony, Nthabiseng Mokete said she was sitting in a parked car when three shots were fired inside the Khumalo residence. She told the court that three men fled on foot after the first two shots were fired.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa trial will continue to test Nthabiseng Mokete’s version of events on the night the Bafana Bafana captain died.

Meyiwa was shot at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in 2014 in what’s believed to be a botched robbery.

The court has now heard testimony from three witnesses, including Mokete.

In his cross-examination of the witness, defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele made the following proposition.

“The three men that you saw may not be connected or may not even know each other,” Ramosepele proposed during his cross-examination.

“I don’t know,” Mokete replied.

Ramosepele then made a second proposition that the men were running to safety, but the state objected, adding it was not for Mokete to speculate what they were running from.

Rudge Ratha Mokgoatlheng also interjected.

“I don’t know what he’s getting to because this witness is clear. She saw three men – initially the first gentleman who was a bit slimmer running fast towards the park then subsequently she saw two men, one with dreadlocks and another with a hoodie.”

According to Mokete’s testimony, the third shot was fired after the men fled on foot.

The defence counsel for accused three, four, and five are yet to cross-examine Mokete.