Meyiwa trial: Defence criticises State for providing crucial info in scraps

The trial was postponed on Wednesday to allow the defence time to familiarise themselves with the next witness's ‘voluminous’ statement.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial criticised the State for providing crucial information in dribs and drabs.

The matter was postponed early Wednesday to allow the defence time to familiarise themselves with the next witness's statement.

The State was leading evidence in the trial against five men accused of murdering the football star in October 2014.

When the defence asked for more time to read a statement by the next witness - a cellphone expert, they did not hold back their grievances with the State.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo pointed out how they all had a two-week recess that they could have used to familiarise themselves with the evidence.

Advocate Charles Mnisi expressed that the defence had been prejudiced by the State.

“The documents that were handed to us on Monday, it’s not a 1,2,3 pager document. These are very voluminous documents.”

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ultimately agreed to give the defence two days to read and consult with their clients.

The matter resumes on Monday.