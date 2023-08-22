Meyiwa trial: Crime expert found 2nd bullet in Khumalo's kitchen, court heard

Lieutenant Colonel Thobeka Mhlahlo said she arrived to investigate the scene of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder the day after his killing.

JOHANNESBURG - Police crime scene and forensics veteran Thobeka Mhlahlo claims she found a second bullet projectile in the kitchen of Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home the day after Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Mhahlo was providing evidence in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday in the trial against the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder.

She presented various images in court that she photographed from the crime scene.

Her job as a forensic investigator is to access the scene and take pictures of evidence.

She told the court two bullets were found in the kitchen.

One was on the kitchen floor, and another was found behind some glass jars on the top of a cupboard.

"I’m the one who found that bullet head behind those glass jars."

She said both bullets did not have any traces of blood upon her inspection.

Mhlahlo added that she went to the mortuary to photograph Meyiwa following his postmortem.

And while the State said it would present such pictures in court, the accused demanded to have copies of the pictures in colour, which was arranged.

The trial continues.