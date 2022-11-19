Meyiwa trial: 'I was scared,' says Madlala as he completes testimony

Madlala, the latest state witness in the trial, was one of the people who was present in the house where Meyiwa was killed in October 2014.

PRETORIA - Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend, Tumelo Madlala, completed his testimony on Friday after being heavily grilled by the defence in the Meyiwa trial.

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

The state is trying five men for the crime.

Madlala had several questions thrown at him over the last few weeks by defence lawyers, Zandile Mshololo and TT Thobane.

On Friday, he ended his testimony by giving more details on what he saw on the night Meyiwa was killed.

“I was not okay, my lord. I was scared and I could not trust anyone.”

As he left the witness stand, Madlala hung his head and wept.

All eyes are on the witness stand to see who will be next in the hot seat in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.