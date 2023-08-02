Meyiwa murder trial: Thwala tells court cops forced him to incriminate himself

Mthokizisi Thwala detailed harrowing scenes of brutality that he faced at the hands of police more than five years after the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.

JOHANNESBURG - Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend Mthokizisi Thwala told the court that he feared for his life after police investigating the footballer’s murder tried to pin the crime on him.

Thwala detailed harrowing scenes of brutality that he faced at the hands of police more than five years after the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.

Thwala was testifying in the high-profile trial where he is the State’s sixth witness at the Pretoria High Court om Wednesday.

He is among friends who were with the Bafana Bafana captain when he was shot in what’s believed to be a botched robbery in Vosloorus in 2014.

Thwala corroborated claims that Meyiwa was killed when a scuffle broke out with two intruders.

In a 2014 identity parade, Thwala said none of the people in the line-up matched the profile of the alleged intruders.

After a breakthrough in 2019 led to some arrests, he was taken to a police station in Pretoria for a second identity parade.

But he said the case took a sinister turn when police turned on him – accusing him of being a part of a plot to kill the footballer.

Thwala said he was tortured by two police officers for more than six hours.

"I just wanted to get out of that place [police station], get to a safe place, with people I know where I would feel safe. If these people could assault me like this, wanting me to admit to a crime that I know nothing about then they are capable of killing me."

Thwala said he was later coerced to sign a new statement denying ever being in the house when Meyiwa was shot.

But he refused.

Proceedings have adjourned with Thwala expected back on the stand on Thursday.