Meyiwa murder trial halted as witness Zandi Khumalo complains of chest pains

PRETORIA - Proceedings at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have been adjourned for the afternoon after Zandi Khumalo complained of chest pains.

Khumalo took to the stand for a second day at the rebooted Meyiwa trial, where she detailed the 2014 tragedy.

She is among people who were in the Vosloorus house in Ekurhuleni when the Bafana Bafana captain was killed in what's believed to be a home invasion.

It’s been a day of high emotions at the Pretoria High Court, with entertainer Zandi Khumalo breaking down as she detailed Senzo Meyiwa’s final moments.

Khumalo again pointed out accused number 2, Bongani Ntanza, as one of the intruders in the house before Meyiwa was killed.

But before Khumalo could be cross-examined by the lawyers of the five men on trial, State prosecutor George Baloyi called for an adjournment.

"Because of these issues that are being encountered with accommodation, she is not psychologically ready to proceed today."

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng didn’t take kindly to the request for yet another adjournment.

"I can’t tolerate this kind of behaviour. A witness comes to court, gives evidence and then when she must be cross-examined. There are all sorts of problems that have nothing to do with the court."

Advocate Baloyi quickly changed his tune.

"Well in the main, my lord, she’s not feeling well. She’s here to confirm it."

Judge Mokgoatlheng asked Khumalo to explain herself.

Judge Mokgoatlheng: "Stand up. What are your full names?"

Khumalo: "Zandile Lorraine Khumalo."

Judge Mokgoatlheng: "Yes, what’s wrong with you?

Khumalo: "I have a pain in my chest.

Judge Mokgoatlheng: "A pain in your chest?"

Khumalo: "Yes."

Proceedings were cut short with the trial set to continue on Thursday.