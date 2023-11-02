Meyiwa murder trial: Court hears how one accused was traced and charged

The State has been leading evidence from police officers who were involved in the alleged confession statements of Bongani Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

PRETORIA - A member of the investigations team that arrested one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers revealed to the Pretoria High Court how he was traced and eventually charged.

Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane was testifying on Thursday in the trial within a trial.

While the State wants the confessions to be admitted as evidence, the defence has argued that the men were beaten and suffocated to confess.

Mogane painted a picture of how Ntanzi ended up in police custody, saying Brigadier Bongani Gininda, head of the national cold cases unit, received intel from an informer, linking Ntanzi to Meyiwa’s murder.

He said they then looked for him in Westonaria and Phokeng in the North West, where Ntanzi was working on a mine.

"We informed him that he is a suspect in the case of murder in Nongoma, where also a gun was found."

On 16 June, Ntanzi was arrested for a murder case in Nongoma, despite police being in possession of intel allegedly linking him to Meyiwa’s murder.

Ntanzi was detained at a police station in Pretoria North.