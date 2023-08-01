Meyiwa murder trial: Accused found with likely damning photos on phone

The State called its fifth witness on Tuesday, another cellphone analyst - Moses Mabasa - after hearing bombshell evidence from Lambertus Steyn.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has heard testimony that one of the men on trial for Senzo Meyiwa’s murder was found with possibly damning photos on his phone.

Mabasa was also roped in to zero in on cellphone records from the run-up to the aftermath of Meyiwa’s murder in 2014.

The footballer was shot in what’s believed to be a robbery gone wrong in Vosloorus.

Mabasa said the focus of his investigation was the device, sim card and memory card belonging to accused number three Mthobisi Mncube.

Several images were downloaded from Mncube’s device in 2015, after he was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm in a separate matter.

The bundle of photos was handed over to Mabasa in 2020 after Mncube was linked to Meyiwa’s murder.

Mabasa said the photos he analysed were images of guns and stacks of money.

“Page 37 is a picture found saved as ‘my killing machine’ – 2014/10/06.”

Mabasa said there’s more.

“There’s a picture saved... it’s a picture of a rifle and a 9mm [pistol] on a car seat.”

Old photos of Mncube with dreadlocks were also shown to the court.

He is under close scrutiny as the State tries to unveil the identity of the second armed intruder at the Vosloorus house where Meyiwa was killed.