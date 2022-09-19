Metrorail's withdrawal of services in Malmesbury a major setback - Mitchell

Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell on Monday said this was a major setback for the Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s plans to ensure a reliable and efficient rail service.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said that it was appalled by the withdrawal of train services in Malmesbury.

Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell on Monday said that this was a major setback for the Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s plans to ensure a reliable and efficient rail service.

The withdrawal is due to problems faced by Prasa with a service provider that supplies diesel for the Malmesbury diesel train service.



The beleaguered train company still faces problems in fixing the popular central line.

Recently, a video did the rounds on social media of gunmen threatening to attack workers who were working to rebuild the train lines.

Mitchell said this affected many commuters' livelihoods: “Metrorail’s withdrawal of the Malmesbury train service this morning is undermining the ability for commuters to travel for economic opportunities. In fact, it's a major setback. Just a few days ago, we heard the national minister of transport saying that we are well on track to deliver a rail system that is efficient, safe, affordable and reliable.”