Metro Police in Ekurhuleni say they're collecting intelligence in Tembisa

JOHANNESBURG - The metro police in Ekurhuleni said they are now collecting intelligence, to determine the way forward in protest-hit Tembisa.

Many roads are reported to still be blockaded - but the situation appeared calmer on Tuesday. Protestors have been unhappy about an increase in rates, along with higher electricity prices.

Four people have died in the violence, while municipal buildings have been destroyed.

EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepe said law enforcement agencies were working to get intelligence. "We're really putting the ear on the ground you know going forward... We are just trying to collect as must as we can and that will also assist us when we have to do the necessary deployment," said Thepe.

She added that an increased police presence has helped calm the situation. "The situation is a bit calmer than what it was yesterday because law enforcement has been deployed, you know our public order policing, our first responder unit together with the South African Police Services, are on the ground monitoring all affected areas," said Thepe.