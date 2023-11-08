Memorial service set for Bonteheuwel neighbourhood watch member killed on duty

A white bakkie ploughed into five neighbourhood watch members at high speed while they were standing in front of a shop on Saturday night. All five members were hit but Sabrina Martin succumbed to her injuries.

CAPE TOWN - A memorial service will be held on Wednesday for a Bonteheuwel neighbourhood watch member who was killed in a car crash while on duty.

Sabrina Martin's tragic death on Saturday night has left the community reeling.

An alleged drunk driver has been arrested.

The memorial service will be held in Bonteheuwel's Ivory Street.

That's where a white bakkie ploughed into five neighbourhood watch members at high speed while they were standing in front of a shop on Saturday night.

All five members were hit but Sabrina Martin succumbed to her injuries.

Community members have expressed their sadness, describing Martin as an amazing community worker who served with honour and dedication.

Police said that the 21-year-old driver of the vehicle involved in the crash would appear in court once he was discharged from hospital.