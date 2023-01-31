Meet the 'Love & Hip Hop SA' cast

The 13-episode show features some of the country’s popular personalities on the hip-hop scene.

Cape Town – A local version of the popular American reality franchise Love & Hip Hop will soon be hitting South African screens.

A wave of 8 big personalities is about to hit your screens on a brand new season of Love & Hip Hop South Africa. 🔥🤩 Ni Ready? #MTVLHHSA



Starts 27th of February at 21:30 CAT 📺 MTV channel 130 @DStv pic.twitter.com/75Bw7cHDIh ' MTVAfrica (@MTVAfrica) January 30, 2023

Love & Hip Hop SA premieres on 27 February on DStv’s MTV Africa.

Viewers will get to see first-hand how they tackle issues in their personal and professional lives.

The cast includes:

Da L.E.S

Gigi Lamayne

Welcome to LOVE & HIP HOP SA !!!!!!!! 😝💃 pic.twitter.com/v6Xy6a5cjs ' RAPQUEENISBACKH0E (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 30, 2023

Fifi Cooper

Me calling my PR Manager this morning on some...



😁: Ntate weh! Please add 'REALITY TV STAR' on my profile.



😂😂 Re tsene Love and HipHopSA 💯

The @MocooperRecords way ✔️ pic.twitter.com/K2r4Bv7Zwq ' FIFI COOPER (@FifiCooperFans) January 31, 2023

Yanga Chief

Shayne Eagle and his model girlfriend Nicole ‘Nikki’ Swartz

DJ Speedsta

Money Badoo

J Molley

Since the franchise’s inception in 2011, it has been accused of coming across as being scripted.

Despite this, Love & Hip Hop has been rated as one of the most watched unscripted franchises in pay television history.