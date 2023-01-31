Meet the 'Love & Hip Hop SA' cast
The 13-episode show features some of the country’s popular personalities on the hip-hop scene.
Cape Town – A local version of the popular American reality franchise Love & Hip Hop will soon be hitting South African screens.
A wave of 8 big personalities is about to hit your screens on a brand new season of Love & Hip Hop South Africa. 🔥🤩 Ni Ready? #MTVLHHSA' MTVAfrica (@MTVAfrica) January 30, 2023
Starts 27th of February at 21:30 CAT 📺 MTV channel 130 @DStv pic.twitter.com/75Bw7cHDIh
Love & Hip Hop SA premieres on 27 February on DStv’s MTV Africa.
Viewers will get to see first-hand how they tackle issues in their personal and professional lives.
The cast includes:
Da L.E.S
We going on Tour Summer 2023 cc @Maggz100 @L_Tido https://t.co/O6kRlHv5v7' Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) January 6, 2023
Gigi Lamayne
Welcome to LOVE & HIP HOP SA !!!!!!!! 😝💃 pic.twitter.com/v6Xy6a5cjs' RAPQUEENISBACKH0E (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 30, 2023
Fifi Cooper
Me calling my PR Manager this morning on some...' FIFI COOPER (@FifiCooperFans) January 31, 2023
😁: Ntate weh! Please add 'REALITY TV STAR' on my profile.
😂😂 Re tsene Love and HipHopSA 💯
The @MocooperRecords way ✔️ pic.twitter.com/K2r4Bv7Zwq
Yanga Chief
Shayne Eagle and his model girlfriend Nicole ‘Nikki’ Swartz
DJ Speedsta
Money Badoo
J Molley
Since the franchise’s inception in 2011, it has been accused of coming across as being scripted.
Despite this, Love & Hip Hop has been rated as one of the most watched unscripted franchises in pay television history.