Meet the 'Love & Hip Hop SA' cast

Musician Fifi Cooper, one of the 'Love & Hip Hop SA cast members. Picture: Twitter
31 January 2023 15:39

Cape Town – A local version of the popular American reality franchise Love & Hip Hop will soon be hitting South African screens.

Love & Hip Hop SA premieres on 27 February on DStv’s MTV Africa.

The 13-episode show features some of the country’s popular personalities on the hip-hop scene.

Viewers will get to see first-hand how they tackle issues in their personal and professional lives.

The cast includes:

Da L.E.S

Gigi Lamayne

Fifi Cooper

Yanga Chief

Shayne Eagle and his model girlfriend Nicole ‘Nikki’ Swartz

DJ Speedsta

Money Badoo

J Molley

Since the franchise’s inception in 2011, it has been accused of coming across as being scripted.

Despite this, Love & Hip Hop has been rated as one of the most watched unscripted franchises in pay television history.

Timeline

