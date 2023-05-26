Mchunu and Brink set to provide update on Hammanskraal cholera crisis

Mchunu and Brink are expected to reveal how they plan to tackle the crisis that has claimed at least 20 lives.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink are expected to provide an update on the Hammanskraal water crisis on Friday.

The north of Pretoria neighbourhood has seen a cholera outbreak, recording at least 20 deaths.

Hammanskraal residents have for years been complaining about their water issues.

But officials said the water at the Rooival water treatment plant tested negative for cholera.

The [origin of the waterborne disease is still unknown](http://- Source of cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal still not identified) as dozens of community members from Hammanskraal are being admitted to health facilities for cholera-related symptoms daily.

Years ago, after inspecting the failing wastewater treatment plants in the area, health officials declared the water unfit for consumption.

Mchunu and Brink are expected to announce a plan to rehabilitate and upgrade the water treatment works in the area.