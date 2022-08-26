Mchunu admits DWS falling short in tackling water shortages

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu made the comments when he marked a year in office since he took over the portfolio from Lindiwe Sisulu during a cabinet reshuffle.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has admitted that his department still has some shortfalls in addressing the country's water shortages.

Mchunu made the comments when he marked a year in office since he took over the portfolio from Lindiwe Sisulu during a cabinet reshuffle.

He addressed the media in Pretoria on Friday morning to give a progress report.

While dam levels have recovered across the country, Mchunu raised some concern over the lack of availability of water to communities neighbouring the dams.

"We have to do more than getting concerned about drought and about dams and those issues. We need to shift our attention to issues of reticulation, that is actual delivery of water to communities that is for domestic use and for businesses and for agriculture. Dams are full but taps are dry," Mchunu said.

He added that the availability of resources to improve service delivery to remote communities remained an issue.