Mbalula promises Duncan Village community better service delivery ahead of 2024

The secretary general of the ANC spent time in Duncan Village on Saturday as part of the party's voter registration drive campaign.

EASTERN CAPE - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said his party would no doubt win the 2024 general elections.

Mbalula spent time in Duncan Village on Saturday. This as over 23,000 stations were open for voter registration across the country, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Accompanied by Buffalo City Mayor, Princess Faku, Mbalula was warmly received by community members in Duncan Village.

The delegation visited three families, promising to relocate them from the informal settlement they call home.

Mbalula also promised residents that they would not only get new houses but that service delivery and jobs would also be delivered by the governing ANC.

"There are basic things that need to be addressed here on a daily basis, not just for elections - sewerage blockages, housing is a problem... People have been staying here since 1984 and we have been saying we need to move them... People that I have seen here say they don’t want grants, they want to work," said Mbalula.

Meanwhile, Electoral Commission officials told Eyewitness News that not enough young people were heeding the call to register for the upcoming elections, with one official saying they had only seen mainly elders coming to verify their voter status.

