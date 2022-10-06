Mayor Morero announces return of regular flow of water pressure in JHB

This follows an early morning inspection by Morero where officials assessed the crippled infrastructure and low capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg residents can expect some relief after Mayor Dada Morero on Thursday announced the return of regular water flow pressure as reservoirs started filling up.

The city's Virgil James said upon investigation, they found that reserves were still far from capacity, however, they now had enough water to gradually start supplying affected areas again.

“However, the situation is being monitored and as long as Rand Water doesn’t experience any problems the city should be able to manage its water supply for residents.”