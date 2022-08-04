Mawela cautions South Africans against renting property to illegal immigrants

Police descended on Krugersdorp on Wednesday for a sting operation following the gang rape of eight women last week at a mine dump in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has cautioned South Africans against offering their properties for rent to illegal immigrants.

Seventeen people were arrested on Wednesday, some near another mine dump while others where nabbed from houses in West Village following community tip-offs.

During the raids, police asked the occupants to produce identity documents, which many confessed not to have.

Mawela has made a plea to the owners of these properties: "They are renting out to these people and they don’t even know where these people get their means of income but are happy to receive the rental but ignoring that some of these people could be involved in criminality in order to afford to pay the rent."