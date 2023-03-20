Maughan's reporting on JZ criminal trial essential to inform public, court told

Hearings in the private prosecution matter between former President Jacob Zuma and State advocate, Billy Downer, and journalist Karyn Maughan will continue on Wednesday following an adjournment on Monday afternoon.

PIETERMARITZBURG - Hearings in the private prosecution matter between former president Jacob Zuma and State advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan will continue on Wednesday following an adjournment on Monday afternoon.

Zuma filed a private prosecution against Downer, the lead prosecutor on his arms deal corruption case, and Maughan, in September.

He accuses the State of leaking to Maughan confidential medical information during the course of his trial.

Downer and Maughan have both, however, applied to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to review and set aside the summonses they were served with.

The hearing of their applications got underway on Monday, with proceedings wrapping up for the day and set to resume on Wednesday.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) and the Campaign for Free Expression have all been admitted as amici curiae, or friends of the court, in Maughan’s application.

Advocate Catherine Kruyer for these organisations addressed the court.

Her submissions focused on strategic lawsuits against public participation - or SLAPP suits - and the “chilling” effect on media freedom.

Kruyer’s also added that Maughan's reporting of Zuma's criminal trial was "essential" to inform the public.

The court also heard from Democracy in Action, which is also an amicus curiae.

Proceedings resume on Wednesday when the court will hear from the former president’s legal team.