Matric exam period went without significant glitches - Basic Education Dept

Over 700,000 matric candidates sat for their exams in 2023 in more than 8,000 exam centres across South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Basic Education announced that 2023’s exam period went ahead without any significant glitches.

The Department’s minister, Angie Motshekga, urged learners to be patient before results were issued.

She said a lot was done to support learners to prepare for their exams.

"In terms of your National Senior Certificate [NSC], at all times we really aimed to provide or to conduct exams with integrity and uphold the integrity of our senior certificate. I'm glad that this year we did what we could to provide support for our children."