Masukela & Jansen not linked to payments in Thabo Bester escape, court told

JOHANNESBURG - Two of the five former G4S employees arrested in connection with assisting Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester, escape are believed to have not received any form of gratification for their alleged involvement.

Buti Masukela and Nastassja Jansen are the only two accused who have not been linked to financial gain regarding Bester's escape.

They appeared alongside their former colleagues and co-accused, Senohe Matsaora, Teboho Lipholo and Tieho Frans Makhotsa, on Friday in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court during their bail application.

Of the R150,000 that Bester paid to G4S supervisor, Matsoara, to facilitate his escape, Masukela and Jansen are believed to have not received a cent.

This was confirmed by an investigating officer who was called to testify in the bail application against the five former prison officials.

During cross-examination, the witness confirmed that Masukela did not receive any money following their investigations.

"According to the initial record that we obtained from Capitec, it does not in any way show that there is any money that he received."

The witness previously testified that Matsoara was paid about R150,000 by Bester and in turn paid CCTV technician Lipholo R40,000 and CCR controller, Makhotsa, R14,000.

The bail application against the five accused will resume on Tuesday.