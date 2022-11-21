Masiphumelele hit by second blaze in less than a month

CAPE TOWN - Volunteers from the humanitarian aid organisation, the Gift of the Givers, have been deployed to the Cape Town community of Masiphumelele where yet another fire has broken out.

It's the second blaze in the area in less than a month. The cause of the current fire ravaging homes in Z-Section is not yet known.

Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay said: "Just less than a month ago, Gift of the Givers responded to a fire in Masiphumelele where 309 structures burnt down, leaving close to 500 people displaced."

Sablay said that volunteers would remain in the area over the next few days.

"We will be providing the families with hot meals and water during the course of the day. We will then distribute mattresses, blankets and any other humanitarian aid they require."