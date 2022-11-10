Masina to face disciplinary action for disobeying PEC orders, GP ANC confirms

Mzwandile Masina was ordered to withdraw a motion of no confidence against Mayor Tania Campbell.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has confirmed that it is taking disciplinary action against Ekurhuleni regional chairperson, Mzwandile Masina, for disobeying orders from the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC).

Masina was ordered to withdraw a motion of no confidence against Mayor Tania Campbell.

The party, during a media briefing on Thursday, claimed that Masina and his executive were not given a mandate to proceed with the motion.

Eyewitness News earlier on Thursday reported that the PEC wanted to see action taken against Masina.

While the ANC’s motion to remove Campbell as mayor succeeded, attempts to elect a different mayor failed after the ANC fielded its own candidate.

This led to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) withdrawing its candidate and council ultimately re-electing Campbell.

But ANC provincial secretary, Thembinkosi 'TK' Nciza, said that Masina had brought the ANC into disrepute by not withdrawing the motion.

“The ANC is not a federal organisation; it is unilateral in its nature. We don’t freestyle,” Nciza said.

It’s now up to the provincial working committee to take the matter forward.