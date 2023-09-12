Mashatile honours Buthelezi, says his passing is already being felt

Various political parties gathered in KwaPhindangene on Tuesday to pay their respects to the Buthelezi family.

ULUNDI - Deputy President Paul Mashatile honoured Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Tuesday evening, saying his passing was already being felt.

Various political parties have gathered in KwaPhindangene to also pay their respects to the Buthelezi family.

Buthelezi, who was also traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, died on Saturday at his home in Ulundi.

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has described Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s passing as a loss for all those who value democracy.

The DA and the IFP share a cordial relationship, especially in KwaZulu-Natal. The DA is currently working with the IFP in various KZN municipalities.



Senior party officials on Tuesday paid tribute to the late IFP founder at KwaPhindangene royal residence.

Steenhuisen said his former parliamentary colleague, Buthelezi, made a huge contribution in the country’s democracy.

"It’s a sad day for the country, a sad day for the IFP, it is a sad day for all of us who cherish the democracy and those who made the contribution as he has over many many decades to the democracy in South Africa."

He added that the current leadership of the IFP had a leadership that the DA was willing to keep working with.