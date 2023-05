Maselspoort Resort attack case back in court

Katlego Jiyane | The case against three men accused of assaulting two teenage boys at the Maselspoort Resort in the Free State on Christmas Day last year resumes in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 10 May 2023. Jacobus Klaasen, Johan Nell, and Stephanus van der Westhuizen are facing charges of assault, crimen injuria, and attempted murder.