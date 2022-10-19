Markus Jooste's properties raided after Sarb granted order to attach assets

The order to attach Jooste’s assets and those belonging to his Silveroak Trust comes after years of legal battles to have Jooste face the law.

CAPE TOWN - Properties belonging to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste were raided on Tuesday.

This came after the Western Cape High Court granted the Reserve Bank’s application to attach his assets.

The court papers state that the assets include Jooste’s Lanzerac wine farm in Stellenbosch, his Hermanus property and other assets registered under his Silver Oak Trust valued at R1.2 billion.

The court has also granted forensic experts access Jooste’s devices to mirror all the data and recover any deleted files.

The Steinhoff collapse under Jooste is considered the biggest ever financial scandal in the country after the company lost billions of investors and shareholders’ money.

Now the central bank is going after Jooste’s assets.

The list includes Jooste’s property in Hermanus, several vehicles as well as all movable goods of any nature belonging to Jooste.

The papers have also listed Michael Jooste, Gary Harlow and a Willem Du Plessis as respondents in their capacities as trustees of the Silver Oak Trust.