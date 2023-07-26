Marikana will always remain the dark shadow in SA's story - EFF's Malema

Party leader, Julius Malema, has decried the lack of justice for the victims of what took place in the small North West township back in 2012.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that Marikana would always remain the dark shadow in South Africa’s story, this as the party marks its 10th year anniversary at the koppie where police gunned down striking mineworkers.

Those events catapulted the launch of Malema’s political party, which happened the following year.

"It was on this day, 10 years ago that we gathered at Uncle Tom’s hall and took a decision to form an organisation that will contest political power and deliver economic freedom to our people," said Malema, breaking down the genesis of how his political party came to life.

He said that while the red berets celebrated 10 years of existence, it should not be forgotten that there were families still suffering from the effects of the 2012 massacre.

"We stand here today and we are reminded that South Africa’s democracy will always have a dark shadow of the Marikana Massacre."

The party will continue with its birthday celebrations throughout the week, which include a rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.