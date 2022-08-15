Marikana 10 years on: What has changed?

A roundtable discussion reflecting on the 10 years since the Marikana Massacre.

JOHANNESBURG - It has been 10 years since the Marikana Massacre in North West shook South Africa’s young democracy.

Thirty-four miners were brutally killed by the South African Police Service on 16 August 2012 following a strike at the Lonmin platinum mine. The massacre was a result of the culmination of a series of violent encounters between the SAPS, Lonmin security and the miners who were striking for better working conditions and salaries amongst other issues.

Now, 10 years later, the toughest question has remained what has changed in the 10 years to bridge the salary gap of the miners and improve working conditions at the mine as well as compensation for the victims of those who died in the 2012 strike?

During a roundtable discussion on Inside EWN, Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflected on the slow progress in economic change in the community of Marikana and the surrounds. She said that the area was abuzz with business activity and new property developments.

“While Lonmin - now Sibanye-Stillwater - has implemented some of the recommendations by the Farlam Commission, like building houses for the miners, as there are new property developments mushrooming around the community, there has not been much change as the mineworkers are still facing the same as they were in 2012.”

Former general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers, Frans Baleni, was also a panelist in this discussion and his opening remarks of the conversation was that as we look back, we should be asking how we avoid a repeat of the 2012 events. He also said that he was frustrated with the process of rehabilitating the communities around the mine.

"We need to start looking at the bigger picture. We need to ask how communities around mines can benefit from the mines, inclusive economic growth must happen because the Marikana Massacre happened because of the lack of an inclusive economy," Baleni said.

While the painful memory of what happened in Marikana 10 years ago cannot be removed, the slow progress in the change of livelihoods of those affected can set them up for a better future.

Listen to the full conversation below: