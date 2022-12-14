Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic breaks Billboard record

Mariah Carey’s song ‘All I want for Christmas is You’ has once again reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

CAPE TOWN – It’s the gift that keeps on giving year after year.

The 1994 classic has broken a new Billboard record by returning to the top spot for a fourth consecutive year.

She's back! @MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" returns to No. 1 on the Billboard #Hot100! 🎄 https://t.co/ZuGtXox7Uz ' billboard (@billboard) December 12, 2022

According to the Billboard.com website, “the modern carol logs its ninth total week atop the Hot 100 and becomes the first song to have led in four distinct runs on the ranking.”

All I want for Christmas is You has become synonymous with the holiday season and we have no doubt the song will be around for many more years to come.