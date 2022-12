Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic breaks Billboard record

Mariah Carey’s song ‘All I want for Christmas is You’ has once again reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

CAPE TOWN – It’s the gift that keeps on giving year after year.

The 1994 classic has broken a new Billboard record by returning to the top spot for a fourth consecutive year.

She's back! @MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" returns to No. 1 on the Billboard #Hot100! πŸŽ„ https://t.co/ZuGtXox7Uz ' billboard (@billboard) December 12, 2022

According to the Billboard.com website, β€œthe modern carol logs its ninth total week atop the Hot 100 and becomes the first song to have led in four distinct runs on the ranking.”

All I want for Christmas is You has become synonymous with the holiday season and we have no doubt the song will be around for many more years to come.