Mapisa-Nqakula says she wasn't shielding Ramaphosa when she ended Q&A session

President Cyril Ramaphosa was accused by opposition parties of giving a non-answer to a question on the 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that she was not attempting to shield President Cyril Ramaphosa when she abruptly ended his question time in the House on Tuesday.

They now want him back in the coming days, to answer follow-up questions they were unable to pose.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that she allowed parties to express their views on Ramaphosa’s handling of the Phala Phala question, in the hope they could reach consensus on how to proceed.

"Indeed, it was true that the time allocated for questions had long expired. This was due largely due to members preventing the session from proceeding," the Speaker said.

Opposition parties said that when she briefly suspended proceedings on Tuesday night, they believed that she was considering their complaint.

Instead, she adjourned the House.

"The Assembly, and Speaker in particular, should never create an impression that he or she is not willing to hold the executive accountable. That was never my intention," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

The Speaker said that she would write to Ramaphosa for a date to return to the House to answer the outstanding questions.