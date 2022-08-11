Mapisa-Nqakula refers Phala Phala matter to Joint Standing Committee

The referral follows a letter from the Democratic Alliance (DA) asking for the establishment of an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations about a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has referred the Phala Phala matter to a closed meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence.

The referral follows a letter from the Democratic Alliance (DA) asking for the establishment of an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations about a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm.

But in declining the DA's request, the speaker found the matter would be better considered by the Joint Standing Committee.

Among the concerns is an allegation that a secret crime intelligence fund was used to recover the stolen money.

It's further alleged that R2 million was spent monthly on a special task force to guard the president's farm. The outcomes of the Standing Committee's deliberations are likely to be shrouded in secrecy.