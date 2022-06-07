Mapisa-Nqakula: Parliament is facing R74-million budget shortfall

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was tabling the national legislature's budget on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday said Parliament faced a budget shortfall of R74 million.

She was tabling the national legislature's budget as Parliament has had to reconfigure its operations due to the COVID-19 lockdowns and the devastating fire that gutted the National Assembly and Old Assembly chambers in January.

Mapisa-Nqakula said Parliament asked Treasury for a budget of R2.757 billion.

"The allocation received from Treasury amounts to R2.683 billion. This means that we have a shortfall for the amount of R74 million, that will have to be funded by retained earnings and revenue of Parliament." She said.

Mapisa-Nqakula said despite the impact of the COVID lockdowns and the fire that swept through Parliament in January, it had continued to perform its oversight duties and made laws.

"Given the odds against which the institution had to operate over the year in review, the levels of achievement made can only be described as extraordinary."