‘Many who have eyes can see that things are changing’: Ramaphosa

“We are pushing back, we are fighting back...beyond the state capture process, many who have eyes can see that things are changing, the wheels of justice are moving.”

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says his administration is "pushing back" against corruption and this is evident in the number of related arrests instituted by law enforcement agencies.

Ramaphosa was addressing ANC members in Hanover Park on Saturday, during the party's Letsema campaign - an attempt by the ANC to strengthen its social contract with voters.

He also said that a disunited ANC can't effectively lead the government and, emphasised the need for renewal.

Ramaphosa said the wheels of justice are moving at a steady pace and people are starting to be held accountable for wrongdoing.

He said there is a need to fix state institutions that have been crippled by criminality and malfeasance.

“We are pushing back, we are fighting back, and I guess the state capture experience that we’ve been through should be demonstrated enough because, beyond the state capture process, many who have eyes can see that things are changing, the wheels of justice are moving.”

He called on members to be united in order to implement government changes.

He also expressed confidence in the ability of the Western Cape ANC to unseat the DA in 2024.