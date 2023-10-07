Mantashe to lead ANC 2019 manifesto review in Mdantsane

The review, set to be held at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium is part of the party's preparations for the upcoming 2024 elections.

MDANTSANE - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe is set to lead the party's 2019 manifesto review on Saturday at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

This review is a crucial part of the party's preparations for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Mantashe is stepping in for ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was initially expected to lead the programme.

The ANC has emphasised that this review is all about being accountable to the people, considering the mandate the party received in the 2019 general elections.

The ruling party said this is also meant to monitor progress made over the past four years.

Notably, the Eastern Cape is a province facing numerous challenges, including poverty, underdevelopment, maladministration, and corruption. Despite these issues, the ANC has maintained a consistent majority.

Mantashe is expected to give his address later in the day.

This isn't the only manifesto review programme in the Eastern Cape, National Executive Committee (NEC) member Sihle Zikalala is expected to lead the programme in Joe Gqabi District.