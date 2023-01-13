Mangaung mayor sacking: Municipality needs a change of leadership, says ANC FS

The municipality was placed under national administration last year by cabinet after experiencing significant financial and service delivery challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State said it has recalled the executive mayor of the struggling Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, Mxolisi Siyonzana.

Spokesperson for the ANC interim provincial committee, Oupa Khoabane said the party feels the municipality needs a change of leadership.

Khoabane said they took the decision to recall the mayor during a meeting on Thursday night.

"As part of ensuring that we improve service delivery, we must look earnestly at the leadership of the institution - both political leadership and administrative leadership."

ANC secretary general, Fikile Mbalula did not mince his words when speaking about the state of Mangaung when he was at the city last week for the party's 111th birthday celebrations.

"Just like here in Mangaung, who is the mayor here? Kulelwe nje. Why do we still have a mayor in Mangaung who doesn't even know what he is doing?"

The municipality is one of the only three metropolitan municipalities in the country, which are still under ANC control, next to eThekwini and Buffalo City.

Khoabane said the committee will be engaging the party's national leadership on the process to remove Siyonzana.