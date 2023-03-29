Mangaung ANC slams caucus ill-discipline after DA councillor elected as Speaker

DA councillor Maryke Davies was elected as speaker of Mangaung metro municipality on Wednesday ahead of ANC councillor, Bongani Mathea.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Mangaung has accused some of their councillors of sleeping with the opposition after a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor was elected as Speaker in a council it controls.

DA councillor Maryke Davies was elected as Speaker of the Mangaung metro municipality on Wednesday ahead of ANC councillor, Bongani Mathea.

Davies will replace Stefani Lockman-Naidoo, who resigned earlier this month, along with the former executive mayor, Mxolisi Siyonzana, who was recalled by the ANC for failing to improve service delivery in the city.

Despite the ANC having a total of 51 councillors in the Mangaung municipality council, their candidate, Bongani Mathea, only received 40 votes in Wednesday’s Speaker elections.

ANC regional spokesperson Ncamile Nxangisa said there was clearly a case of ill-discipline among their caucus.

He said that the party was still waiting for a full report from the ANC chief whip in the Mangaung council before they contemplated any action against their councillors.

"It is not the first time this is happening in our region. We are on record having raised it with provincial and national and to today, we are still waiting for recourse but we will continue to raise it with more oomph than before."

The Mangaung council is meeting on Thursday to elect a new executive mayor.