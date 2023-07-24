Manenberg residents take stand against gang violence

Community members embarked on a march on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Manenberg residents have taken another stand against gangsterism.

Community members embarked on a march on Sunday.

The Manenberg community policing forum's Vanessa Adrianse: "I think yesterday was such a huge success in claiming back our space and our safety in Manenberg and it could have never been so successful without the attendance of the community."

The CPF's Vernon Visagie said that the community's message to gang members was loud and clear.

"The community is sick and tired of them dictating how things need to be done in the area. The community has feared for their lives for these guys, but yesterday's message went out very clear to them....that we as a community, are standing up against you guys, we are not scared of you, we are going to name you now."

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said that it was encouraging that the community is not shying away from making their voices heard.

"The manner in which the community policing forum, neighbourhood watches and the broader community are as one standing up against the scourge of gang and all other types of violence, is inspiring. I fully support legal initiatives such as these, where law-abiding citizens are making a clarion call against gangs, violence and crime in general."