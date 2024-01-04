Man set to appear in court over Rondebult triple murder

A 42-year-old man is expected to appear at the Germiston Magistrates Court on Thursday in connection with the murder of three of his own family members.

On Tuesday afternoon, the community of Rondebult, on the East rand, found three decomposing bodies wrapped in blankets inside an abandoned bakkie.

The deceased were parents, Johan and Jane Botha and their daughter Suné Botha.

Police said the deceased all suffered multiple stab wounds.

The bakkie was abandoned near a field not too far from the Botha home.

A member of their family was arrested by police Wednesday morning for the triple murder.