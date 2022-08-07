Man of the Match Malcolm Marx was phenomenal in his 50th Test match

Marx was a constant thorn in the New Zealander’s side effecting crucial turnovers and tackles to thwart the opposition.

The Springboks produced one of their most dominant performances against the All Blacks in recent memory to record a 26-10 victory in the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday night.

Man of the Match Malcolm Marx was phenomenal in his 50th Test match. He was a constant thorn in the New Zealander’s side, effecting crucial turnovers and tackles to thwart the opposition.

Tries from Kurt-Lee Arendse and Willie Le Roux and 16 points from Handre Pollard’s boot sealed the result that consigned New Zealand to a third straight defeat for the first time in 24 years.

The crowd at Mbombela Stadium was treated to a highly entertaining encounter as the world champions set out to create a positive against a New Zealand side low on confidence off the back of two consecutive defeats.

The tackles flew in from kick-off and Boks scrum-half Faf de Klerk came off second best in a collision with an All Black player and was stretchered off in the first minute.

His replacement, Jaden Hendrikse, was composed and controlled the pace of the game well with his kicking and service from the base of the ruck.

The Springboks were on the board in the eighth minute when Arendse crossed the whitewash after the All Blacks failed to regather a high kick.

Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi put New Zealand under pressure on defence with the kick chase while the Bok forwards overpowered their opponents time and time again, allowing Handré Pollard to convert pressure into points and take a 10-3 lead at halftime.

Apart from Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jäger and Frans Malherbe were standout performers in the first period.

The All Blacks struggled in attack and only managed to threaten from broken play.

Pollard kept the scoreboard ticking as the Bok defence remained resolute. New Zealand’s only try came with four minutes left on the clock after Arendse was red-carded following a collision with a player in the air.

Le Roux dotted down with a minute left to ease any tension or nerves there may have been in the stadium to close out the win.

The two sides meet again next weekend at Ellis Park.