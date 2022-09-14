Man arrested in Mitchells Plain for possession of illegal firearm

The anti-gang unit swooped on a house in Beacon Valley on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - In the war on gangsterism, police have arrested a man for being in possession of an illegal firearm in Mitchells Plain.

The anti-gang unit swooped on a house in Beacon Valley on Tuesday.

The arrested 47-year-old was also found with 11 rounds of illegal ammunition.

The police's Ndakhe Gwala said: “During the raid, they found an illegal firearm and arrested the suspect who is affiliated to one of the local gangs in the area. Once charged, he will make his court appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court.”

Gwala also shared details of another gang-related incident in Bellville.

“SAPS [South African Police Service] members were patrolling when they spotted a known criminal and a man in a white Toyota Quantum. The police searched the vehicle and found an orange bag with a firearm, two head radios and head radio chargers outside. The firearm was positively linked to another case,” she said.