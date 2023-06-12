Man arrested for kidnapping & robbery expected to appear in CT court

The suspect was nabbed during a police roadblock in Delft over the weekend, with his kidnapping victim still in the car.

CAPE TOWN - A 35-year-old man is expected to appear in court during the week on kidnapping and business robbery-related charges.

Police reports indicated that the victim was kidnapped from a family business in Diep River after the shop was robbed by three men.

A getaway vehicle was identified when the robbery was reported.

"The suspect was caught after driving towards a police roadblock later in the day. Upon noticing the roadblock along Symphony Way in Delft, the driver fled, and police pursued the vehicle,” said the police's Novela Potelwa.

“He was apprehended, and the kidnapping victim rescued. Three other suspects, who were in the vehicle, escaped on foot and police are continuing to search for them."

Potelwa said the vehicle, which had false registration plates, was impounded by police.