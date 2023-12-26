Man and child drown in Mandeni, search for 10 missing in Ladysmith continues

The provincial government said the man and boy attempted to cross a river on Christmas day when they were swept away.

DURBAN - A child, 8, and an adult male have drowned in Mandeni, north of Durban.

The provincial government said the pair attempted to cross a river on Christmas day when they were swept away.



Cooperative governance department spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said they managed to find the child's body.

"During the search and rescue operation, the young boy's lifeless body was discovered by the rescue team on Tuesday, while the adult male is still missing," said Mngadi.

"Due to the persistent rain in the Mandeni area, [the search] has been suspended"



Meanwhile, the IPSS search and rescue team in Ladysmith said some of bodies recovered following flash floods on Christmas eve were found inside cars swept away by the water.

The Bell's Spruit river burst its banks for the first time, causing flash floods.

At least six people have died and 10 are still missing.

The N11 highway, which connects the area with Newcastle, was also flooded, leaving part of a bridge on the road damaged.

Teams are continuing their search for the missing persons.

IPSS diver Tereza van Denberg told Eyewitness news that they missed Christmas lunch with their families.

"We literally ran off from our families and the Christmas lunches we were about to have and shot through to Ladysmith to come and assist with the floods and the missing people that we are searching for at the moment.”

She said when they first arrived on Monday, they managed to recover some bodies.

"There was about three vehicles that washed off the bridge, we found them about a kilometre further down the river..."

The search was expected to continue around the Klip River.

