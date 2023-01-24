Man accused of running Joburg child sex ring charged with attempted murder

The 52-year-old Gerhard Ackerman pleaded not guilty to 740 counts ranging from the rape of minors, human trafficking and the production as well as distribution of child pornography.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of running a child sex ring in Johannesburg has been charged with attempted murder for handing boys over for sex with an HIV-positive client.

He is accused of running a sex ring where he lured in boys as young as seven, linking them to adult men including acting judge Paul Kennedy who would perform sexual acts on them.

While Kennedy died by suicide in 2022 when he was out on bail, Ackerman has been charged for some of his crimes using the doctrine of common purpose because he allegedly assisted and encouraged the abuse.

On his second day of trial, Ackerman stood in the dock for the remaining 40 counts to be read to him after State prosecutor Advocate Valencia Dube stopped at count 700 on Monday.

Among the counts against Ackerman are three of attempted murder.

This is for intentionally handing two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old to disgraced Kennedy for sexual acts while he knew that Kennedy was HIV positive.

Once the plea was completed clinical psychologist from the police Kirsten Clark was the first witness to take the stand.

"The referral question that I received was to do a psychological assessment of the victim with a focus on competency in terms of testifying in court and the ability to take the oath and the ability to consent to sex."

The tripping of the court’s lights resulted in Judge Mahomed Ismail adjourning court slightly earlier.

Clark will continue with her testimony on Wednesday.