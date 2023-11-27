Man accused of killing KZN pastor Liezel de Jager yet to appear in court

The accused arrested for the murder of Pastor Liezel de Jager is alleged to be someone known to her family.

DURBAN - The man accused of killing a KwaZulu-Natal pastor is yet to appear in court.

The pastor, Liezel de Jager was found dead in her driveway in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban in October 2021.

And now two years later, police have made a breakthrough.

The suspect was nabbed by the police’s cold case unit, just two weeks after taking over the case.

Journalists have been camping outside the Amanzimtoti branch court since Monday morning but the case is yet to be called.

Court proceedings are set to resume at this hour.