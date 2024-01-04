Man accused of killing his family in Rondebult identified as Eugene Botha

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of killing his family in Rondebult on the East Rand has been identified as Eugene Botha.

He appeared in the Germiston Magistrates Court on Thursday where his case was postponed to next week Thursday for a bail application.

Botha is accused of killing his parents, Johan and Jane, and his sister, Sune.

Their decomposing bodies were found by community members inside an abandoned bakkie not too far from their home.

Making his first appearance, Eugene was wearing a black shirt, blue pants and a cap, which he later removed to show his balding head.

Eugene asked to be provided with a State lawyer, who will represent him for free as he's unemployed.

The tall adult male of medium build remained calm throughout his brief court appearance, while the State read out his charges, accusing him of murdering both his parents and only sister.

The matter has been postponed to 11 January for Eugene’s formal bail application.