Man accused of defrauding Eskom of R14m in 2013 makes first court appearance

The 55-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday after evading justice for about 10 years.

CAPE TOWN - A man arrested for over R14 million rand Eskom fraud is making his first appearance in the Strand Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The 55-year-old suspect, who has long been sought by authorities in Mpumalanga, was nabbed during an operation in Gordon's Bay on Thursday.

He also faces charges of theft and money laundering.

The Hawks' Siyabulela Vukubi said the matter will be transferred to Mpumalanga following Friday's appearance.

"It is alleged that during April 2013, the suspect submitted invoices to Eskom for the delivery of pumps which were never delivered. His other co-accused were arrested and are out on bail.

“The court issued a warrant of arrest for the suspect who has evaded justice for 10 years until his eventual arrest."