Mamelodi residents set to march in protest over unemployment in area

Aggrieved residents are complaining about what they call a lack of action by automotive companies operating in the area to reduce unemployment.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi residents in Pretoria said that they would take to the streets on Tuesday over the joblessness in the area.

The country’s unemployment rate currently stands at 34.5%, with townships like Mamelodi most affected.

Aggrieved residents are complaining about what they call a lack of action by automotive companies operating in the area to reduce unemployment.

They’re expected to gather at Solomon Mahlangu Square from 9am on Tuesday morning.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department said that several roads in the area would be affected.