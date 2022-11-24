Mamabolo: Plans underway to restore Gauteng as prime investment destination

Mamabolo made the commitment during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement to the provincial legislature on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - MEC for Finance in Gauteng Jacob Mamabolo said plans were underway to restore the province as a prime investment destination.

Mamabolo announced that an additional R2.4 billion had been added to address the province's elevated priorities.

This includes economic recovery and reconstruction, as well as strengthening the battle against crime and corruption.