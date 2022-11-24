Mamabolo: Plans underway to restore Gauteng as prime investment destination
Mamabolo made the commitment during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement to the provincial legislature on Thursday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - MEC for Finance in Gauteng Jacob Mamabolo said plans were underway to restore the province as a prime investment destination.
Mamabolo announced that an additional R2.4 billion had been added to address the province's elevated priorities.
This includes economic recovery and reconstruction, as well as strengthening the battle against crime and corruption.
To intensify the fight against crime, corruption, vandalism & lawlessness, we have allocated R173 million to @GP_CommSafety. These funds will be used to recruit & train peace wardens, tools of trade, procurement of 10 drones, 50 vehicles & 500 000 panic buttons. #GPMTBPS2022 pic.twitter.com/rwgwb4aiAqMEC Jacob Mamabolo (@JacobMamaboloSA) November 24, 2022
The @GautengProvince has already increased the budget directed towards women empowerment initiatives byMEC Jacob Mamabolo (@JacobMamaboloSA) November 24, 2022
4% year-on-year from R46.2 billion in the 2021/22 financial year to R48.1 billion in 2022/23." pic.twitter.com/f7VN6GrJo9
Mamabolo told the legislature that the executive would also improve conditions in the townships in a bid to achieve some of the economic growth objectives.
“It is therefore important we mobilise all economic players in the province to work together in addressing the structural impediments to growth. Comparatively speaking, our province boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure such as roads, airports, rail and premium digital connectivity. We have the most attractive tourist sites, most of which are based in the townships.”
The budget for the current financial year now sits at R155 billion.