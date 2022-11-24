Go

Mamabolo: Plans underway to restore Gauteng as prime investment destination

Mamabolo made the commitment during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement to the provincial legislature on Thursday afternoon.

Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo. Picture: Jacob Mamabolo/Twitter.
24 November 2022 17:08

JOHANNESBURG - MEC for Finance in Gauteng Jacob Mamabolo said plans were underway to restore the province as a prime investment destination.

Mamabolo announced that an additional R2.4 billion had been added to address the province's elevated priorities.

This includes economic recovery and reconstruction, as well as strengthening the battle against crime and corruption.

Mamabolo told the legislature that the executive would also improve conditions in the townships in a bid to achieve some of the economic growth objectives.

“It is therefore important we mobilise all economic players in the province to work together in addressing the structural impediments to growth. Comparatively speaking, our province boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure such as roads, airports, rail and premium digital connectivity. We have the most attractive tourist sites, most of which are based in the townships.”

The budget for the current financial year now sits at R155 billion.

