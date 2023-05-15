Malusi Booi believes some in the WC DA running a smear campaign against him

Malusi Booi has broken his silence about the investigation into fraud and corruption within his former department.

CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town mayoral committee member, Malusi Booi, believes some in the Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape are running a smear campaign against him.

May 15 marks exactly two months since the police's commercial crimes unit raided Booi's office as part of their investigation into fraud and corruption within the city's human settlements directorate.

It's understood that the investigation relates to alleged links between Booi and alleged underworld bosses.

It's alleged that Booi received money from them for information about city tenders in the housing directorate.

Booi has not been criminally charged for anything, however, the raid did cost him his job.

He has denied any links to alleged underworld bosses.

Booi is accusing some in the DA Western Cape of trying to tarnish his name.

"If you read in one of the articles, they're saying the investigation started in 2019 - it means someone is using his proximity because if the investigation was started in 2019, why would you wait for 2023 to release whatever information that you supposedly had back then?"

Booi says he has not heard from the police since the raid.